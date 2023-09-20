America’s Got Talent results show #5: Who made the finale?

Tonight was the final America’s Got Talent results show leading up to the finale next week, so who ended up making it?

We should start off here by noting, first and foremost, that last night was one of the more polarizing shows of the season. There were a lot of acts who failed to live up to the hype of their first audition, and there were also some who were positioned in a strange way. We do tend to think that Gabriel Henrique is the overwhelming favorite to advance based on his excellent performance last night — also, Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzers have a great history on the show at this point.

Here is where things get a bit more complicated. Ramadhani Brothers received overwhelming praise from the judges and were fantastic, but Avantgardey has a huge social-media following. Meanwhile, the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus will be a sentimental favorite for a lot of different reasons, and they did also have the advantage of closing out the show.

There could be a wild card from this show in the finale, but let’s not say anything is assured right now.

So, who advanced?

The top five, as voted by America, were Eduardo Antonio Trevino, 82nd Division Airborne Chorus, Avantgardey, Ramadhani Brothers, and Gabriel Henrique. We don’t think that there is any enormous surprise that is thrown in here.

The top three, meanwhile, ended up being 82nd Division Airborne Chorus, Ramadhani Brothers, and Gabriel Henrique. We wonder if Avantgardey coming a week after another successful crew in Chibi Unity ended up hurting them in some way.

The real shock

The Airborne Chorus made it to the finale alongside the brothers! How did we not end up seeing Gabriel make it in? That has to be the biggest surprise that we’ve had a chance to see all season long at this point.

