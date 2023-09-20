America’s Got Talent: Gabriel Henrique sings ‘Something Beautiful’

Tonight, we were 100% curious to see what Gabriel Henrique was going to bring to America’s Got Talent for the live shows. He got a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara during the auditions, and we know that he has one of the most remarkable voices that we’ve had a chance to see all season long.

So what did he bring to the table here? Well, he made it clear through a translator before singing tonight that he wanted to be known as a singer in his own right, and not just someone who comes out and does numbers by Mariah Carey or Whitney Houston. With that, he chose to perform “Something Beautiful” by Jacob Banks — a number that not everyone out there may be super-familiar with.

Yet, there is one takeaway to have after this performance — it is, pun intended, something beautiful. Gabriel is an amazing singer. We know that he has that incredible range, but at the same time, he doesn’t even have to hit that high register to impress us all of the time. His pitch is fantastic and he can really project across the entire stage. He also really emotes well and actually feels like a full-fledged professional already. We know that he’s got an incredible amount of success already in Brazil, but this show is really his big introduction to US audiences.

Based on this alone, we do think that he’s got a great opportunity to move on to the next round — even though we’re well-aware of how much competition there is out there. We also do appreciate Simon commenting on the song choice and noting that the Jacob Banks version is one of his favorite songs.

Can we just say now that we’d listen to more of Gabriel’s music, regardless of if it is on this show or not.

Related – Check out some further news now on America’s Got Talent, including the entire lineup from tonight

What did you think about this performance from Gabriel Henrique on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







