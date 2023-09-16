America’s Got Talent show 5 lineup: Gabriel Henrique, Grace Good

Tuesday night another episode of America’s Got Talent is coming on the air — why not discuss the full lineup now?

Before we get into anything else, the most important thing to note (of course) is that this is the final live performance show before the finale. Only two of the following acts will be advancing, unless of course there is some wild-card twist.

Can we also say that this is the most unpredictable live show yet? Of this group, there are scenarios in which we could see five or six of them having a chance to move on. It all depends on performance, where they are put on the show, and what voters decide.

82nd Airborne Chorus – It is pretty easy to remember them from both their vocal prowess as well as their military background.

Avantgardey – A very-much unique dance-based act based out of Japan. Of course, they are coming off the heels of both Chibi Unity as well as Warrior Squad. The bar is set high.

Eduardo Antonio Trevino – Could he be the next great mariachi singer? We tend to think that this has to be his end goal at this point!

Eseniia Mikheeva – Despite being extremely young, we’ve seen already how committed she is to dancing and entertaining.

Gabriel Henrique – He got the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara for a great reason — his voice! He hits notes that others can only dream of.

Grace Good – A very strong danger act, and someone who takes hula-hooping to a whole new level. She already claims that she’s saving something big for the live shows.

Lachune – She’s a vocal coach away from the stage, but without a doubt she’s an amazing singer in her own right.

Mandy Muden – She’s a really funny magician who, at the same time, has this great unassuming persona that really helps her here.

Ramadhani Brothers – A fantastic strength-based balancing act. This is really all about the physical feats and the danger.

Sangsoon Kim – Remember his shoe-based magic audition? He’s definitely one of the more unique people we have seen in this category over time.

Trailer Flowers – A country duo who has some natural talent — yet, country acts haven’t fared as well this season as we expected!

