Dancing with the Stars: Was Matt Walsh’s time away referenced?

Going into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 premiere, our biggest question we had pertained to Matt Walsh. He was away for rehearsals for a good stretch of time due to the WGA strike — so did the show even address that? How did he actually do on the stage?

Well, we will give him credit for going out there and even being able to deliver an entertaining performance after so much time away. The dancing was not good, and the last thing that we want to do here is lie. If he sticks around after this, he is going to have his work cut out for him having to play catch up — he got all 4’s for this “Poison” inspired routine, which in terms of technique, is probably a little low. His footwork was actually pretty good when you compare it to a lot of the other people over the course of the night.

In terms of entertainment, though, we do think that he is going to have a lot of people on his side after this. The WGA strike was not brought up tonight, nor was Walsh’s time away due to it — we’re not shocked by that, but it probably would have been nice for voters to be aware that he had a disadvantage compared to everyone else.

We at least felt pretty hopeful that Walsh would make it through this week, largely because he brought a comedic presence to the show, he is relatable, and we also think that audiences familiar with his situation the past few weeks have some measure of sympathy for him. Let’s also just be grateful right now that he’s got an opportunity to be back and the strike is over.

