Dancing with the Stars 32: Alissa Violet supports Lele Pons

Just in case you were wondering, there is major star power at the Dancing with the Stars premiere beyond just the contestants. After all, Alissa Violet was in attendance!

If you head over to her Instagram, the social-media and YouTuber was kind enough to share a few behind-the-scenes teases from her VIP spot in the studio. She was there in support of another big-name YouTuber in Lele Pons, who we more than anticipate to be one of the best performers of the night and the entire season. YouTubers and social-media stars do have a long history of doing well on this show, dating back to when Bethany Mota appeared. More recently, we saw Charli D’Amelio win season 31 and was consistently one of the best contestants we’ve seen on the competition in a rather long time.

Beyond just being there in support of Pons, Violet also shared a new behind-the-scenes look at fellow social-media star Harry Jowsey (also known for Too Hot to Handle) hitting the floor with new pro Rylee Arnold.

What’s our big takeaway from all of this? Well, it is a reminder that the YouTube community will often be there for each other — also, being in the studio for Dancing with the Stars, especially on premiere night, is often a really fun experience. It is such a positive place to be, especially when you consider that a lot of people are hitting the floor and doing something that they’ve never had the audacity to tackle before. We’re excited to see how everyone does.

On the surface, we certainly think that Lele’s experience in music could help her in the competition — beyond that, she also does have a really large voting block!

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

