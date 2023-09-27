Dancing with the Stars 32 tributes Len Goodman with trophy

Tonight on the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere, we absolutely anticipated a Len Goodman tribute. The ballroom dancer and judge was one of the most important people across the show’s history, often a voice of reason and know-how that was completely unmatched. Getting a “ten from Len” was one of the greatest honors of being in that studio in sequins and special shoes.

So what did the show decide to do in order to honor him? Well, in a way that was announced right from the start of the show with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. It felt like the right way to do that, given that he was so much about excellence in the ballroom. To re-name the trophy after him is only fitting.

Of course, we don’t think that the trophy is going to be the only way that Len is honored all season, as there will probably be many reminders of his legacy throughout. While he loved to put on the impression that he was this rough, rigid tough-as-nails judge, the reality was that he was a sweet man behind the scenes. He knew that he had a job to do evaluating the contestants, but he also had good bonds with many of the pros formed over time. The same goes for when he previously took on the role on Strictly Come Dancing, otherwise known as the UK series that started it all.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for most of the season to see who ends up getting the title at the end of the show, but we do love that there are a number of different contenders all across the board.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

