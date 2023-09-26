Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Exposing deals and gift baskets

Today, the Big Brother 25 continued to drag its way through Scary Week … which is as scary for live feeders as anyone. What did we do to deserve a full week of almost nothing happening within the game? Things are boring and at yet, there are a couple of things worth noting here.

First and foremost, can we start with how nobody in the house can keep a secret? This time, we’re looking at America. In a recent conversation, she indicated that Felicia and Mecole were looking to make a four-person group with her and Cory. Why do this? Well, clearly she doesn’t think it is a thing … but why trust Blue? Well, they have an alliance that is also equally fake, but there needs to be information shared to keep up appearances.

If you are Blue, though, it does make sense not to abandon this entirely, especially if Jared leaves this week and you know that Matt and Jag are close to each other. Maybe you can figure something out with Cirie, but that may be it otherwise. Rather than a season full of huge alliances at this point, it’s more about duos with Mecole / Felicia, Matt / Jag, and Cory / America being the more prominent ones. Then, you have some of the stragglers like Blue, Bowie, and Cirie. Obviously things are different if Jared stays, but he likely won’t unless Cameron’s challenge is super-hard on Thursday. (Given how uncomfortable it is to watch Cameron on the feeds sometimes, it’s understandable to want him out.)

Gift baskets

Yes, this is what we’ve come to this week: Watching CBS give the houseguests each a basket of some of their favorite treats. Sure, it gives us something to watch, but it really just amounts to people hiding food from each other since this sort of stuff is a valuable commodity in the game.

Why not make scary noises over the loudspeaker or something? Shouldn’t you at least try to make this week live up to its name?

What do you think is the most powerful Big Brother 25 alliance?

