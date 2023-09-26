Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Did Jag, Matt flip sides? (day 56)

As we get more and more into day 56 within the Big Brother 25 house, we have another important reminder of something. When you are playing this game, adaptability is one of the most important things. Also, one of the worst mistakes you can make as a player is assume that everyone else approaches the game in the same way that you did. This is the mistake that Cory and America seem to be making, and while Jag and Matt may not have them more in their sights.

So what really caused this? Well, a lot of it is tied to the fact that this twist has led to everyone sitting around and getting bored and/or paranoid. It also doesn’t help that Jag and Matt have been handed some more options. Also, Cory made a mistake seemingly in putting Blue on the block.

What has happened over the past 24 hours is a function of Blue speaking more to Matt and Jag and then also a function of Cory / America not offering the Minutemen duo enough reassurance and conversation. They took their eye off the ball a little bit, and you can’t do that when you are working with really paranoid people who will move all over the place in the game. Blue is upset about being nominated, Cirie has been working her social magic, and Matt and Jag are starting to feel like they’re going to be used as shields and nothing else by Cory and America.

In a way, the two are right to flip in that Cory has already indicated that while he may want to work with the guys now, he doesn’t really want them in his final four at the end of the season. At the same time, though, they may be flipping too soon when there are plenty of other people who could want them out. They have got something together with Cameron that could protect them for now, but how long will that last?

