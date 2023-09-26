Survivor 45 premiere: Another surprise about 90-minute episodes

There is certainly a lot to be psyched about when it comes to the Survivor 45 premiere, but isn’t the length of certain episodes high on the list?

Let’s just start off here by noting the following: It is funny that this is the first time we can really say that run time has been the top story entering a season in more than two decades. However, 90-minute installments is a huge change for the show. It means more opportunities to tell stories, and hopefully opportunities to better understand why certain moves are made. It also puts the show in line with some other international counterparts, which have done longer episodes for a while.

Here is the big part of this that came about as a surprise to us: Learning that this is not the first season that Jeff Probst has wanted this to happen. Speaking via TV Insider, he proclaims that he and other producers have wanted this for a rather long time:

We have been pitching CBS for a few years now to let us try a season of 90-minute episodes because we felt it was a sweet spot for us in terms of length. Ninety minutes allows us to show a lot more of the fun reality that goes on at tribe camps, the conversations I have with players before a challenge and longer player interviews. We are also adding layers with more journeys, more risk/reward games, more rewards.… The episodes can really breathe, and I think you’ll feel even more connected to the players and their stories.

Ultimately, from a ratings standpoint it also makes sense for CBS to do this with Survivor and The Amazing Race, mostly because the network has tried pairing them with other shows and it just hasn’t worked. This is the best way to make more money and in the end, we have to remember that this is what makes the world go ’round with a network like this.

