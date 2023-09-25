Survivor 45 premiere: Watch the first three minutes! (Video)

Just in case you were not excited enough to see the Survivor 45 premiere over on CBS, we come with good news: You can see the first few minutes now!

We recognize already that the reality competition show is already bringing so much more to the table this time around — think in terms of 90-minute episodes! Also, consider the fact that we are also going to see more camp life and important character moments. The extended run time may give the show more humanity than it’s had in a while, where we tend to think it has become a little too obsessed with both twists and little “meta” moments designed to remind you that there are a bunch of big fans of the show in the cast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

If you head over here now, you can see the aforementioned first few minutes and on the surface, we’d understand if you were to think that there isn’t that much different here. That is largely by design. The show is going to take its time moving forward here to bring some different things to the table.

What is nice? The opportunity to get to know a few of the players better right away. We do tend to think that the show has to try immediately in order to separate this cast from just about every other one that we’ve seen over the years. Suffice it to say, that’s not easy. Their personalities need to be big and unique, but so does their gameplay.

Will we see something shocking right away?

We can only hope so! What we will say is that we often get memorable boots right away with this show and the majority of the time, we are grateful for it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 45 now, including the return of something pretty darn iconic

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Survivor 45 premiere over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







