Survivor 45 preview: The opening title sequence returns!

As you prepare for the Survivor 45 premiere on CBS this Wednesday, here is something longtime fans will celebrate. For the first time in years, you are going to have a chance to see the return of the opening title sequence!

Is this something that the show 100% has to have to tell a successful story? Not really, as evidenced by the fact that they’ve done away with it in recent seasons. The reason for the lack of the action shots accompanied by the song “Ancient Voices” is simple: It took up time in the episodes that producers started to use for other things. To them, every second of the show mattered for content … but that hasn’t stopped us from missing this glorious nugget of nostalgia.

Now, the good news: “Ancient Voices” is coming back! In an interview with ET Canada, Jeff Probst confirms that the opening theme is making its grant return. Why now? Well, it is connected to the fact that we have longer episodes all season long. There is more time to fill and with that, we get the beloved theme back in action. It just makes Survivor feel more like the show we’ve come to know and love for decades.

As for what other nostalgic elements are going to be present this season, we’ll have to wait and see; Probst has been rather careful to spill many details about what lies ahead, other than noting that the goal, as it has been in this “new era” of the game, is to make things as unpredictable as possible. He is operating from the assumption that everyone prior to Winners at War figured things out a little too much and because of that, this is the perfect time to experiment and try some other ideas and twists. Sometimes, there are too many of them, but we do appreciate the effort and that they clearly very-much care.

