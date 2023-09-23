Survivor 45 premiere sneak peek: Get a glimpse of first challenge

With the Survivor 45 premiere just a matter of days away on CBS, why not get a larger look at what you can expect? This is what we can, rather gleefully, share for you now as this episode is gearing up to be something.

For starters, remember that this is just one of many 90-minute installments that you’re going to be seeing all season. That means more moments to let challenges breathe, and also more time to get to know the players.

On the surface, we don’t think what you are seeing over at the link here is going to be all that surprising, as you see the players try their best to retrieve materials from a crate and from there, we tend to think that they will eventually make their way to boats/rafts. We don’t foresee the show doing anything too revolutionary at first here, given mostly the fact that the marooning is one of those age-old Survivor traditions. It is what still gives the show a certain element of authenticity to actually being stranded on a desert island.

Since we don’t know many of the players at this point, let’s just focus on the person we do know in Bruce, who is coming back after being medically evacuated almost right away last season. He never had a real shot to take part in the game, and it is nice to see him mixing it up and working hard in this first challenge almost immediately. It’s our hope that he has a long run, mostly because he deserves it and also because he seems to have the qualities of a good player. The only thing we’re worried about is that he is a little older and for some reason, this is a season with a ton of really young players within the cast.

