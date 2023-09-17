Survivor 45 premiere spoilers: Any new twists early on?

With the premiere of Survivor 45 a little more than a week away from arriving at CBS, what better time than now to set the stage? The folks at the network have shared the first details and to the surprise of no one, there is a good bit well-worth diving into here.

Before anything else, though, let us remind you that for the first time, we are going to have 90-minute episodes all season long. This seems to be tied mostly to there being less programming this fall amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but could it become a permanent change eventually? What we do like about it mostly is that it does allow for more opportunities to get to know the players — and not just focus on the twists.

Now, let’s get back to some of those twists for a moment. Based on the Survivor 45 premiere synopsis below, it doesn’t sound like anything is too different from what we’ve seen in the past couple of years:

“We Can Do Hard Things” – Eighteen new castaways are abandoned in the islands of Fiji where they must learn to adapt, or they will be voted out. Tribes must be the first to finish the first challenge of the season to secure crucial camp supplies. The other two tribes must be savvy and get sweaty in hopes of earning their camp essentials. Then, tribes will climb their way to victory earning immunity, while the last tribe to finish will head to tribal council where they must send someone home, on the 90-minute season premiere of the 45th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Here is just one quick observation that we have — has anyone really been that captivated watching people choose between savvy or sweat? Why is this here? We’d rather just focus on the game.

(Photo: CBS.)

