Survivor 45 cast: Learn about the 18 new castaways!

With the premiere of Survivor 45 only three weeks away from arriving on CBS, why not meet a lot of the new players? This season you are once again getting 18 castaways competing for the title of Sole Survivor, and they come from all walks of life and have different attributes they bring to the game.

Of course, there is one person in particular you may be aware of already in Bruce. After all, this is a guy who was medically evacuated almost at the start of season 44, and it is rather nice that he is getting another chance at this! Given that he never even made it to Tribal Council, we’d love to see how he navigates through this rather complicated game.

Without further ado, let’s get to sharing info about all of the players! The biggest surprise to us is how similar many of these contestants are when it comes to ages.

Name: Julie Alley

Age: 49

Hometown: Brentwood, Tenn.

Current Residence: Brentwood, Tenn.

Occupation: Estate attorney

Name: Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup

Age: 30

Hometown: O’Fallon, Ill.

Current Residence: O’Fallon, Ill.

Occupation: Gym owner

Name: Drew Basile

Age: 23

Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Grad student

Name: Sabiyah Broderick

Age: 28

Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga.

Current Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.

Occupation: Truck driver

Name: Austin Li

Age: 26

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Grad student

Name: Brandon Donlon

Age: 26

Hometown: Sicklerville, N.J.

Current Residence: Sicklerville, N.J.

Occupation: Content producer

Name: Sean Edwards

Age: 35

Hometown: Lawrence, N.J.

Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah

Occupation: School principal

Name: Emily Flippen

Age: 28

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Current Residence: Laurel, Md.

Occupation: Investment analyst

Name: Kaleb Gebrewold

Age: 29

Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia

Occupation: Software sales

Name: Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)

Age: 24

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Singer

Name: Brandon “Brando” Meyer

Age: 23

Hometown: Oak Park, Calif.

Current Residence: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Software developer

Name: Kendra McQuarrie

Age: 31

Hometown: Haverhill, Mass.

Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Occupation: Bartender

Name: Kellie Nalbandian

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Critical care nurse

Name: Jake O’Kane

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 47

Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Hannah Rose

Age: 33

Hometown: Woodbridge, Conn.

Current Residence: Baltimore City, Md.

Occupation: Therapist

Name: Katurah Topps

Age: 35

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Civil rights attorney

Name: Dee Valladares

Age: 26

Hometown: Havana, Cuba

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

What are some of your early takeaways right now from the Survivor season 45 cast?

