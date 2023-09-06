Survivor 45 cast: Learn about the 18 new castaways!
With the premiere of Survivor 45 only three weeks away from arriving on CBS, why not meet a lot of the new players? This season you are once again getting 18 castaways competing for the title of Sole Survivor, and they come from all walks of life and have different attributes they bring to the game.
Of course, there is one person in particular you may be aware of already in Bruce. After all, this is a guy who was medically evacuated almost at the start of season 44, and it is rather nice that he is getting another chance at this! Given that he never even made it to Tribal Council, we’d love to see how he navigates through this rather complicated game.
Without further ado, let’s get to sharing info about all of the players! The biggest surprise to us is how similar many of these contestants are when it comes to ages.
Name: Julie Alley
Age: 49
Hometown: Brentwood, Tenn.
Current Residence: Brentwood, Tenn.
Occupation: Estate attorney
Name: Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup
Age: 30
Hometown: O’Fallon, Ill.
Current Residence: O’Fallon, Ill.
Occupation: Gym owner
Name: Drew Basile
Age: 23
Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Grad student
Name: Sabiyah Broderick
Age: 28
Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga.
Current Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.
Occupation: Truck driver
Name: Austin Li
Age: 26
Hometown: San Jose, Calif.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Grad student
Name: Brandon Donlon
Age: 26
Hometown: Sicklerville, N.J.
Current Residence: Sicklerville, N.J.
Occupation: Content producer
Name: Sean Edwards
Age: 35
Hometown: Lawrence, N.J.
Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah
Occupation: School principal
Name: Emily Flippen
Age: 28
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Current Residence: Laurel, Md.
Occupation: Investment analyst
Name: Kaleb Gebrewold
Age: 29
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia
Occupation: Software sales
Name: Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)
Age: 24
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Singer
Name: Brandon “Brando” Meyer
Age: 23
Hometown: Oak Park, Calif.
Current Residence: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Software developer
Name: Kendra McQuarrie
Age: 31
Hometown: Haverhill, Mass.
Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Occupation: Bartender
Name: Kellie Nalbandian
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Critical care nurse
Name: Jake O’Kane
Age: 26
Hometown: Hanson, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Bruce Perreault
Age: 47
Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Insurance agent
Name: Hannah Rose
Age: 33
Hometown: Woodbridge, Conn.
Current Residence: Baltimore City, Md.
Occupation: Therapist
Name: Katurah Topps
Age: 35
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Civil rights attorney
Name: Dee Valladares
Age: 26
Hometown: Havana, Cuba
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
(Photo: CBS.)