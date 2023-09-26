The Morning Show season 3 episode 4: What is Alex’s plan?

As you prepare to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 on Apple TV+ within a handful of hours, why not talk Alex Levy? Is she going to be able to bring Paul Marks back into the fold here?

If you remember the end of this past episode, it felt pretty darn clear that Jon Hamm’s character was no longer interested in being a part of the process to acquire UBA. Why? Well, to be frank, it was a mess in the wake of the hack, and he didn’t feel the need to attach himself to a company that was stuffed full of all sorts of assorted problems.

However, can Jennifer Aniston’s character rope him back in … and does she really want to? There are a lot of questions that are worth wondering for now but if you head over to Cosmopolitan, you can at least see a sneak preview featuring Alex tracking them down. The two have a brief conversation and from there, the question really just becomes what more could come from it. We know that there is potentially for a romantic connection here between the two, and that is something else to think about.

Now if Paul does end up buying UBA, he may be able to help ensure that Alex gets a further seat at the table — or, if nothing else, he could monetize and support the company moving into a new generation. There are obviously a lot of risks in that given that tech can create a certain amount of job instability, but there could be some good things that come from it as well! At the very least, isn’t it something that is rather fun to think about?

No matter what happens, we tend to think that some parts of the story will at least move forward…

Related – Get some more news now coming into The Morning Show season 3 episode 4

What do you think could be coming moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







