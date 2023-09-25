Quantum Leap season 2 spoilers: More on Eliza Taylor role

In just over one week’s time, we are going to have a chance to see Quantum Leap season 2 premiere over on NBC. So what are we going to see moving forward? Obviously new leaps and new danger for one Ben Song, but there are also some major cast members you are going to be seeing join the world in the near future. This includes The 100 alum Eliza Taylor, who is playing the part of Hannah Carson on the show.

At the moment, there isn’t that much that can be said about the Carson character as of yet, other than the fact that she is going to make her presence known in a pretty notable way. Speaking in a new interview right now with TV Insider, executive producer and director Chris Grismer had the following to say:

“Some of the stories that the [new additions] are a part of in the new season are going to blow people’s minds. A lot of the stories that Eliza’s a part of have been some of my favorite stories that I’ve been a part of.”

So what do we know about the upcoming season in general? Well, we do know that we are going to be seeing the show move around across a number of different centuries. We are going to be visiting the Salem witch trials, the early stages of the L.A. Riots, and even at one point Egypt in an episode that was filmed on-location.

Is there a chance that we are going to have a chance to see Ben on his way back home? We know that we’d love to see that, but at the same time, so much of the show is about achieving this goal that always seems to be reasonably far away.

