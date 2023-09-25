Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Morning target roulette

We’ve made it to Monday morning within the Big Brother 25 house, but is there anything big on the drama front right now?

If there is one thing that we really need to say here first and foremost, it is that Scary Week has to be considered one of the bigger flops in the history of the show. What was the original idea here, and how has it ended up being so disappointing? Sure, we’ve got the zombie twist with Cameron and Jared, but ever since Cameron won the right to compete on Thursday night, there is not too much else going on. Could the producers at least give us live feeders something to enjoy?

Well, here is the honest truth at the moment: The feeds are still a relative snooze-fest strategically. Sure, you have Cory and Jared talking about him working together in the event Jared re-enters the game, but it’s all just smoke and mirrors at this point.

The biggest thing that is important to note here is that despite the huge argument that aired between Cirie and Felicia on the show last night, Felicia still knows that Matt, Jag, and Cory are threats. Meanwhile, Jared claimed to Cory in that aforementioned conversation that he’s going after Felicia. We don’t think that these two believe each other at all and probably won’t moving forward in general.

If there is one thing we would say is a big takeaway from the feeds over the past 24 hours, it is that Cameron gets super-annoyed about all the time America spends with Cory. There’s clearly some element of jealousy there, and that’s probably what would ever keep Cam from fully working with both of them.

