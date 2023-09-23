Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Can Cory play in next HoH?

We don’t think we have to tell you at this point that this is an atypical week within the Big Brother 25 house. After all, there are no competitions and for now, production has yet to do anything to try and spice up the game.

Are there still a few things happen? Sure, and we’re happy to at least get more into what those things are … while also getting further into a big question pertaining to Cory.

Let’s start with the Cory part of this, given that it is the most interesting at this point — whether or not he is eligible to compete in the next Head of Household. After all, technically his time in power during the Double Eviction didn’t mean anything. However, the Diary Room has yet to give him a firm answer, at least per what Cory has said in the house.

Given that Cameron got to play HoH again after his week was moot due to the BB Power of Invincibility, it would make at least some sense that Cory would get to play again. However, we think of this as more circumstantial. If Jared does get eliminated after this zombie twist (which seems likely, given that Cameron has already earned the power to compete for safety on Thursday), you can argue that he got what he wanted and he shouldn’t play again. If Jared stays, however, his week really did mean nothing and he may deserve another chance. Regardless, Big Brother is inherently unfair — this is not meant to be a level playing field all the time and Cory should know that, no matter what.

As for other odds and ends…

Jared has acknowledged making some mistakes and yet, also tried to convince Blue to go after Jag and Matt over Cory and America, which makes almost no sense for her. He’s clearly still mad at Matt for not using the Veto on him.

Meanwhile, Cirie has spent a lot of today separating from Jared and doing some work with Bowie Jane and others. We actually think she could be working into a slightly better spot given that if Jared leaves, she can be perceived as a loner for a while.

