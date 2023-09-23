Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The circle of pain (day 53)

If there is one simple request that we have for Big Brother 25 producers today, it is this: Give us something interesting for scary week. Otherwise, the real nightmare is going to be having to watch the live feeds play out all week.

After all, what is happening right now is not good for anyone. Without any competitions most of the fandom has taken to fighting one another, and in the house there is a grand re-hashing of various topics from the past several weeks. Sure, Cory / America / Matt / Jag are probably the strongest group right now, but there are also a number of different permutations around them and all sorts of assorted plans, in the event that Cameron makes it back into the game and Jared does not. (Based on what we’ve seen at the moment in the game, it feels like Cam will take part in the challenge on Thursday whereas Jared will not.)

The real circle of pain for us as viewers comes in having to listen, again and again, to the same conversations. Take Jag doing everything in his power to get from Cirie how Jared knew about what happened with the Power of Invincibility. Or, how there are rotating conversations from America and others about whether to target Mecole or Felicia moving forward. Jared and Blue are still close, but Blue is also trying to consider at least a few other options at the same exact time.

We do think that the production may be considerate enough to at least drop a couple of activities for the players over the next several days, but will that be enough? The only chance we have for drama here is if someone gets in a fight. We’re, for now, mostly wondering why in the world it was decided that Scary Week needed to be this drab other than having this zombie twist thrown into the game.

What do you think is going to be happening within the Big Brother 25 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

