Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Do the Fugitives matter?

We are right in the middle of a Sunday within the Big Brother 25 house — so is there anything compelling right now when it comes to strategy?

Well, we should start off here by noting the following: The zombies twist is still 100% happening and yes, we are still waiting to see if Cameron or Jared re-enter the game later this week. This is the same place we’re going to be until Thursday. Is this frustrating? Absolutely, especially since what it’s left us with are various re-hashes about the 7 Deadly Sins, For Real For Real, and more. Why does all of this really matter at the end of the day? People are where they are now and you just have to move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What is more interesting to us is that while Jag / Matt and Cory / America are working together, they continue to facilitate other things on the side. Take Cory trying to get in good with Mecole and Bowie Jane, or Matt and Jag forming The Fugitives overnight with Cameron. This is not an alliance everyone knows about yet, but it is honestly a silly one when you consider the fact that Cameron will sell them out the first moment they have a chance. They also have their own little nicknames: Matt is the Bounty Hunter, Jag is the Outlaw, and Cameron is the Gunner … just in case you care. The only way this alliance matters is if they win Head of Households the rest of the way, as none of them are altogether great strategists within the game.

The funniest thing about the Fugitives is that two of these people were already evicted from the game and saved via twists — meanwhile, Matt was the one who did the saving! Nothing will probably leak right now, mostly because there is no real reason for it to leak right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more Big Brother 25 updates right away, including some other targets

What do you most interested in seeing in the Big Brother 25 house the rest of the afternoon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







