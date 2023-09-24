Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What will we learn this fall?

If you do find yourselves curious about a Euphoria season 3 premiere date, we know that you are not alone. This has been a recurring theme for the past year and a half, and it will probably remain there for quite some time.

One of the things that we should especially note at this point is how hard a time it is within the show community. The cast and crew are still mourning the death of Angus Cloud, who played the iconic role of Fezco. There have even been questions among some fans as to whether or not season 3 would happen, but at present, it does seem as though it is being planned. The question is just when and how will happen.

The one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence is this: You are not going to be getting news on a premiere date this fall. We will be lucky to even get news on filming or the cast. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have absolutely made an impact on when Euphoria is going to be able to come out, and that is without even mentioning the fact that creator Sam Levinson spent a lot of time before that working on the now-canceled The Idol. The cast also have a lot of other projects that they may be attending to when the strikes are over.

The absolute earliest we could anticipate the Zendaya drama coming back is when we get around to early 2025, but it could still be spring or at some point following the second season of The Last of Us. Those two shows are easily going to be the anchor of the HBO schedule throughout that year, which makes some sense when you consider the runaway success of both of them.

