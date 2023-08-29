Euphoria season 3: Any impact from The Idol cancellation?

Earlier today, the news first broke that The Idol was canceled at HBO after one batch of episodes — so how does that impact Euphoria?

Well, there is a common link between the two shows in executive producer Sam Levinson, and you can argue that the Lily-Rose Depp series slowed down some of the planning process for the upcoming third season. Is it still coming? Sure, but we are going to be waiting for a good while to get a ton of news even still. Even before the SAG-AFTRA strike started Zendaya was incredibly busy, and we tend to also think that is going to be the case moving forward.

If there is any way at all that the cancellation of The Idol does impact Euphoria, it is probably courtesy of the pressure it puts on Levinson to deliver at this point. Because of the way in which his new show was torn apart by critics and fans alike, season 3 has to feel almost like a road to redemption. We don’t necessarily think that it will change what the story is moving forward, but unconsciously, it could be there for him somewhat underneath the surface.

As for when you are going to see Euphoria at this point, you are going to be waiting to see what lies ahead here. The earliest we would say to anticipate it at this point is within the first few months of 2025, but how can you say anything for sure at this point? The longer that these strikes go on, the more uncertain everything will inevitably become. It’s hard to see any other way around that.

Personally, we don’t think that HBO is going to confirm anything for the show’s future until filming is close to complete.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

