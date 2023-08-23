Euphoria season 3 spoilers: A new Sam Levinson tease

At this point, it is clear that getting teases on Euphoria season 3 is exceptionally difficult. There is no word on production, and early indications seem to suggest that we are not going to be seeing it until at least early 2025.

With this being said, isn’t it nice to get a small thematic tease today? We tend to think so. Speaking in a new Zendaya feature on Elle, show creator Sam Levinson notes that this batch of episodes will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” Meanwhile, he also explains that this new season will be a “film noir.”

So what else is there to say at this particular point in time? Well, we know that the end of season 2 featured Zendaya’s character of Rue starting to get clean and in that sense, you could say that this was a hopeful end. Since then, there have been all sorts of rumors about the new season, including that we could be getting some sort of massive time jump of several years.

When you think about it, a time jump is really one of the few things that does make some element of sense at the end of the day. Remember that the longer the show goes between seasons, the more unlikely it becomes that we are going to find it realistic that we are going to see these actors play high schoolers. You could always leap back college and find a way to bring them back after that … but is it too similar to Riverdale? This may be the only time that we ever compare one of these shows to the other.

Now, let’s hope that WGA and SAG-AFTRA members are able to get the deal they deserve soon. If that happens, there’s a good chance we will have something positive to write about on the other side.

