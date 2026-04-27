The Rookie season 8 episode 17 promo: Will Monica be caught?

There are certainly a few things worth noting as we look towards The Rookie season 8 episode 17 over on ABC. Where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting here that “Dead Ringer” is the penultimate one of the season and whatever happens here will certainly continue moving into the finale. There are also questions worth asking in regards to both Glasser and Monica. How much longer can the show commit to these characters? Is it time to bring in some different antagonists? That is a hard thing to figure out, mostly because a show like this needs to make you as advanced in all aspects as possible — even when it comes to rooting against people.

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If you head over to the link here, you can see the promo for what lies ahead, one that does make it pretty darn clear that Monica in particular will be in the spotlight. She seems to be playing a pretty elaborate game of keep-away with the entire LAPD but at some point, they do have to catch her … right? From where we stand, the biggest question we have is whether or not she is going to be the real table-setter that is coming for the finale the following week.

As for what else is going to happen…

While it is not shown in the preview, we do remain hopeful that there will be some sort of further ground laid when it comes to the whole relationship between Bradford and Chen. Is an engagement coming and if so, what does that mean for further on down the road? Obviously, we do tend to think that Chenford ‘shippers have been waiting a long time for a moment like that.

Related – Be sure to check out another preview for the next The Rookie episode

What are you most eager to see heading into The Rookie season 8 episode 17 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

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