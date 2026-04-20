The Rookie season 8 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

As we look in the direction of The Rookie season 8 episode 17 on ABC next week, there are of course many things worth stating.

With that, where can we kick off here? It is important to note that the end of this season is right around the corner. There are two episodes left and within that, it feels fair to anticipate that there is more crazy stuff right around every corner. We know that this is a show that loves delivering cliffhangers and within that, it is also fair to assume that no one is safe.

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To see a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 17 synopsis below:

Nolan and Harper try to help a desperate mother protect her child, while Lt. Grey and Garza continue to work with Monica despite their misgivings.

Ultimately, the Monica storyline is likely to be a difficult one for all the characters involved no matter how long it lasts — and we certainly will not be that shocked if this is something that does bleed into the finale. Because the producers have this great rotating stable of guest stars, they are going to be inclined in order to use them however much that they possibly can. We just hope that there are also a few fun character moments mixed in here, just to ensure that there are a wide array of genres playing at here from start to finish. Just remember that this is one of the things that The Rookie tends to do best — why would you ever stray from it at this point?

Related – Learn more about The Rookie being renewed for a season 9

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 17 when it arrives?

How do you think it will set up the finale? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for more updates in the near future.

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