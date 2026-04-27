Severance season 3: What all does Adam Scott know?

At some point in the reasonably near future, Severance season 3 is going to start filming — and with that, we may actually get some answers!

Does that mean we are getting all the answers? Not so much. There are no signs at present that this is the final season, which means that if you are the folks over at Apple TV, you are likely saving a thing or two for some point down the road. Season 4 feels more likely to be the final season based at least on early indications — also, you can’t keep a high-concept idea like this going forever.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

Even though there is so much work to be done still on season 3, we can at least go ahead and say this: Adam Scott knows plenty about what lies ahead! Speaking on that very subject per Variety, here is just some of what he had to share:

“Oh, yes. I’m an executive producer on the show, so I’m involved in all of it. We talk with the writers and Dan [Erickson] all the time. I know everything about what’s going on. [As an actor] I like having as much information as possible.”

For us personally, the biggest question we have is just whether or not Scott is going to be able to keep playing both of the roles of Innie and Outie Mark. After all, consider the fact that Mark is still within Lumon at the end of season 2 whereas Gemma is seemingly free. After some of what he caused over the course of the season 2 finale, it is easy to argue that now that they’ve got him, they may see very little reason to suddenly let him go. Consider this a situation where time will tell and/or determine the outcome.

Related – See more news right now on Severance, including some other premiere-date discussion

What are you most hoping to see at this point heading into Severance season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







