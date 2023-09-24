When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: Lucas’ big goal

As we get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel next week, we are getting an increasingly clear sense of what the end of the season is going to look like — and, beyond just that, the goal of the writers to escalate some drama within Hope Valley.

Already, we are at a point where there are some tensions bubbling underneath the surface with the governor and those in the town, and while this show doesn’t often dive too deep into politics, they have to in this particular case. After all, Lucas is going to find himself in a position where in order to better help the community, he will have to work tirelessly in order to ensure that the governor sees their side of things. Doing this, of course, is so much easier said than done, and it could lead to Chris McNally’s character being forced to make some huge decisions.

Before we get too much more into that, though, let’s just set up further what is actually in front of us. For some more info, go ahead and see the When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 synopsis below:

The town prepares for the governor’s black-tie ball; while still reeling from the true intentions of Union City Holdings, Lucas decides to try to sway the governor to their side.

One other super-important thing to remember

There are only three more episodes to go until the series is done for the year, and that means whatever happens here will directly carry over to episodes 11 and 12, a.k.a. the finale. We do think that there is a good chance for a cliffhanger at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen if it is going to be tied around this or something else entirely.

