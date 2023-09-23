When Calls the Heart season 11: What will we learn this fall?

While we wait to see the rest of When Calls the Heart season 10 air over the next few weeks, why not look towards season 11?

For those of you who are currently unaware, the Hallmark Channel drama has been shooting the next season in British Columbia over the past couple of months, even if it has been a far quieter set than usual. Why is that? Well, there are two different reasons.

1. Spoilers – Since season 10 is still airing, we do think that there is a real reluctance to want to give anything major away.

2. The SAG-AFTRA strike – Even though When Calls the Heart has received an interim agreement to shoot season 11, that doesn’t always mean that promotion is allowed. Also, there may just be a real cognizance from the cast, even those not in the American actors’ union, that sharing too much may lead to mixed results when so many performers are not able to do their jobs at all right now.

Our hope, of course, is that the aforementioned strike will wrap up within the next month or so — once the WGA strike is over (and it appears we are nearing the end), the hope from here is that negotiations will start soon after with SAG-AFTRA. That means we may at least see some more season 11 set teases before the end of the fall.

Also, remember that production for these episodes should be wrapped before we get too deep into the holiday season, at least if the series is operating under a similar timeline to the past. This could prove especially beneficial to Hallmark, which could premiere season 11 earlier in the year than they did season 10. This is just our own speculation, but they may need that since not all of their other original shows have been able to film amidst the strike. Ride still has not been renewed at all.

Related – See a sneak preview entering the next When Calls the Heart episode right away

When do you think we could see When Calls the Heart season 11 arrive on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







