When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9: The Governor’s arrival

Come Sunday night you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9 over on Hallmark Channel. Are you excited for whatever could be coming up next?

Well, if you were hoping that this installment was going to be stuffed full of interesting and/or memorable moments, we do have good news! This is an installment that should set in motion a lot of things leading up to the finale, including first and foremost the arrival of the Governor in Hope Valley. We don’t think that this is going to be some sort of jaw-dropping surprise, but just about everyone in the town will be doing their absolutely best to try and ensure that this visit goes well and that the town continues to have a lot of prosperity moving forward.

Is everything going to go according to plan here? Well, this is where we do come bearing some rather unfortunate news: More than likely, that’s not happening. Instead, what you are set to see is a crisis that begins with a rather innocent mistake: A misspelling. It is the sort of thing that will allow us an opportunity to see Rosemary and Lee to come up with another way to impress?

Well, if you go to Parade Magazine, you can see a sneak preview that is hyping up this very thing and how the town is doing their best to prepare.

Of course, there are some other problems in the town…

One of the things that we’ve seen in the previews for this episode already is that the hot springs have seemingly gone dry. What is going on here, and is everything the work of Montague? What is happening at that property very much remains the biggest mystery of the season.

