When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9: More Mike & Mei?

As you prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, is more coming for Mei and Mike? This relationship with the two of them took an interesting turn on this past episode amidst the choir’s performance. Could it turn romantic? It is too early to tell, but the idea of it is already the talk of Hope Valley.

If you want to know a little more, just check out what we’ve seen already! If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview all about these two characters spending some time together and beyond just that, a chance for them to be watched by a few others.

So are we going to have a chance to see something more for these two characters for quite some time? We’d love to say that, but we certainly know that within the world of Hope Valley, almost nothing is guaranteed. We were convinced for some time that Mei and Nathan were heading towards something, and that has been largely gone this season. Then again, Nathan and Faith doesn’t seem to be going anywhere now, either!

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: The last thing we would do is guarantee or ensure anything based on where things are in the story at present. There is still so much time to veer off in a number of different directions and at the end of the day, that is what we tend to think the writers are doing — they know that they have a lot of leeway, and they are playing around with plenty of pairings to see what works or what doesn’t.

Also, we tend to think that we are getting a lot of the super-romantic still with Elizabeth and Lucas, who do still have a wedding at some point in the future!

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

