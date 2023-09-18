When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9: Is the water gone?

Just in case it was not clear already, When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9 is going to be all sorts of intense when it airs.

So, where do we start here? Well, it feels good to remind everyone first and foremost that there is a crisis surrounding the water at the local springs — in other words, the very thing that has been making them money. It’s all gone! So … where in the world is it?

Let’s go ahead and make something clear here: That amount of water isn’t evaporating overnight. There has to be some sort of reason behind what’s happening here, even if it’s not altogether clear at first glance. Of course, we personally think that it’s tied to what is going on when it comes to Montague, mostly because of the fact that almost everything with this story is complicated and has been set up ever since Madeline first showed up a little bit earlier in the season.

Beyond just this, of course there is also the life-or-death situation that is going on right now when it comes to Nathan. Is he going to be killed amidst some sort of hostage situation?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full promo from start to finish. For the time being, the only thing that we’ll say is that this is easily the most action-packed preview that we’ve had a chance to see for the show so far. If the rest of the season ends up like this, we have to wait and see if we’re set for a few more stunners. We just don’t want to lose anyone else in Hope Valley — for now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the vest.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







