When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9: Enter the Governor

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9, you are going to see a story titled “Deep Water.” Want to know more?

It is hard to know where to start in a situation like this, but we should note the following: There are only four episodes left this season. By virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that there is going to be an escalation of a lot of drama from start to finish.

After all, let’s just go ahead and say this: What is going on with the land around Hope Valley is going to become more and more of a problem over time. If you want to get some other details, go ahead and check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9 synopsis below:

Everyone helps Rosemary as the governor visits early; Nathan is called away to help with land trouble, only to find himself in unexpected danger and with surprising intel.

So is Nathan really in danger? We 100% understand why the writers would want you to think that, and this could end up being the most action-packed installment for Kevin McGarry’s character that we’ve had a chance to see on the series so far. Of course, with all of this being said nothing is guaranteed when it comes to there being some sort of peace for him the rest of the way.

Also, we tend to think that the story around the Governor here is only going to become more important as the season goes on. Let’s just go ahead and say this — Hope Valley may need to institute some big changes, or at least push for them. If that doesn’t happen, there is a good chance that nothing in the community will ever be the same.

