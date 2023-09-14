When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12: First finale details!

On Sunday, October 15, you are going to have a chance to see the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale arrive on Hallmark Channel. With that in mind, it feels fair to wonder what we are going to see. Will there be drama, emotion, or even wedding bells for Elizabeth and Lucas? At the first least, we can share a few new episode 12 details that have come in courtesy of the folks at the network.

First and foremost, the title here is “Starry Nights” — isn’t that romantic? There is, alas, no guarantee that the story will be, given that the stakes in Hope Valley are perhaps higher than ever. Below, the full When Calls the Heart season 10 finale synopsis works to set the stage:

With Elizabeth at his side, Election Day has the entire town supporting Lucas, hoping he will save Hope Valley; Rosemary and Lee discuss who should be their baby’s godfather.

Could Lucas actually end up becoming a major figure in the local government? We probably don’t have to tell you are this point why that matters so much. It would obviously change how Elizabeth and him are perceived, and it could alter multiple aspects of their day-to-day lives. However, if it does help the community, isn’t that something that has to be considered? There is a reason why working in government is often called “public service” — the best thing that you can ever hope for is that someone is really doing this job in order to make the world around them a little bit better.

As for the lack of a wedding mention here, one or two things are happening. Either this represents that When Calls the Heart is going to stretch this story on, or they are just trying to keep it a secret for now. If it is the latter, who can blame them? Aren’t some things better off as a surprise?

Remember that we do have a season 11 officially coming, so at least that is not something you have to worry about.

