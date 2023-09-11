When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 promo: Montague’s plan

This Sunday on Hallmark Channel, you will have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8. What exactly can we say about it now? Well, for starters, there is a whole new mystery in Hope Valley.

So who is at the center of this one in particular! Think none other than Montague, revealed to be the secret fiance of Madeline St. John, who purchased that land from Bill Avery earlier on in the season. Is it fair to say that Bill was led astray at the time of the sale? It feels that way and now, whatever is being done with the space remains a mystery. This may be a new threat that all of Hope Valley has to contend with, and it will most likely take all of them to figure out how to handle it.

With that being said, what all can they really do? We hope that there are still some personal stories that we do get to see explored here and there for the rest of the season, but it is equally fun to see something with high stakes like this explored. It brings everyone out of their comfort zone and perhaps causes them to think a little bit differently.

The good news? There is still a lot of time to figure this out, as there are five episodes left this season. What is clear right now is that Montague and the people tied to him are not exactly bringing the typical Hope Valley friendly vibe. Sometimes, that can be turned around with certain people … but we also don’t think that is the real intention here. Instead, it feels like a situation that is so much more nefarious.

Now, can we have a few fun Elizabeth – Lucas moments along the way? Please?

