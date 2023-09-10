When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 spoilers: Old wounds

Next week on Hallmark Channel you are going to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 arrive. What is at the center of this one? Well, forgiveness is a key theme, and the story is going to pick up almost immediately after the events of episode 7. You are going to see some surprising conflicts, plenty of drama, and of course the past coming back to the present.

Also, Rosaleen is still a big part of the story after making her big return in episode 7 after so many years away.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 synopsis below:

Elizabeth encourages Gowen to seek forgiveness from Rosaleen to heal old wounds; Montague continues to raise suspicion.

It does feel clear to us that this is going to be one of those episodes that really sets in motion a lot of things as the show moves forward through the rest of the season. There are twelve installments in this season, and there are many things that we’re hoping to see! Does this mean that Elizabeth and Lucas are going to get married? There are no guarantees, but of course that’s one of many different things that we’re hoping for.

Also, it would be nice to have a little more clarity on Nathan’s romantic future, but it is also important to note that this is the sort of show that benefits from saving at least some things for several installments down the road. If they are to resolve everything in the next couple of weeks or even in season 10, where are they going to be able to go after the fact? We do still have to wonder that at the end of the day.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

