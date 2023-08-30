When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: The Governor’s ball!

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel, do you want to see things get fancy? Well, this is an installment airing in early October titled “All Dressed Up,” and a black-tie ball is at the center of the story. Who doesn’t love a little bit of drama and romance? We do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of it here, but there is also a purpose behind what we are seeing here as well.

We’ll admit that we’re always a sucker for episodes that feature various characters dressed up. With that in mind, we’re pretty psyched for what lies ahead! To learn more, check out the When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 synopsis below:

The town prepares for the governor’s black-tie ball; while still reeling from the true intentions of Union City Holdings, Lucas decides to try to sway the governor to their side.

If there is one other important thing to remember right now, it is where this particular story stands in the season. There are only two more coming on the other side of it and after that, the long break for season 11 begins! Sure, we don’t anticipate that we’ll see Hope Valley missing in our lives as long as we did between season 9 and season 10, but we could still be waiting a while.

To think, we also have not heard all that much directly as of yet about what’s going to be happening when it comes to Elizabeth and Lucas’ wedding so at this point, we clearly think that this is something that the producers are making us wait on for a while. We hope that it will be there at the end of season 11, but there is no denying that the timing has to feel right.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart now, including a sneak peek at this weekend’s installment!

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10?

Share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming very soon.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







