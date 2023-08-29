When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 video: BBQ time?

We recognize moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 that there are some emotional stories. After all, this may be a chance to learn a little bit more about Rosemary’s mother, and we really hope that we are about to learn the first name of her and Lee’s baby girl.

In the midst of all of this, though, rest assured that there will be some moments of levity! The Hallmark Channel drama has always done a good job of balancing these things out and, of course, they are finding a way to do that all over again here.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak preview that is focused very much on Molly, Florence, Minnie, and a little bit of a barbecue taste test. Also, there’s a chance in here to set the stage for some other big Hope Valley event. (Where would the town be without them?) These are all supporting characters who could use a little more time in the spotlight, and this episode could be a good opportunity!

As a whole, though, we are very much cognizant of the fact that When Calls the Heart is a show with a number of different layers to it, and also such a large cast that not everyone is always going to be at the center of the story. For the writers, it is very much a balancing act. Take the fact that episode 6 could be a big Rosemary episode — we tend to think that, at the same time, the likes of Elizabeth and Lucas are still going to have their moments. It is all mostly a matter of how they end up being presented.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right away, including more details on episode 6

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6?

Do you have any Rosemary predictions? Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







