When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6: ‘Heart of the Problem’

As you do get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 in just one week’s time, do you want to learn more about it? We know that we’re almost at the midway point of the season and with that, things are going to become all the more important. We’re on a trajectory that is going to send the show down a specific direction, but what is going to come out of this? Maybe we’re going to get a wedding, but at the same time there are also personal stories aplenty ahead for the likes of Rosemary, Lee, and others.

The upcoming story is titled “The Heart of the Problem.” Below, you can check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Rosemary and Lee’s baby brings up memories of Rosemary’s own mother and questions about her past. Meanwhile, the kids feel left out of the hot springs with all the tourists.

Of course, what is going on here is rather simple, and it is something that often comes with a lot of tourism: The purity of something ends up being tainted to a certain degree. That is happening with the hot springs and there is no easy solution to it. After all, remember for a moment that Hope Valley needs the springs in order to survive! This isn’t something that is being done for the fun of it, and nobody out there is taking any pleasure in taking away the hot springs from the kids. This is just what has to happen at the moment.

As for the story about Rosemary’s mother, for the time being we are willing to just summarize it in one particular form: A great opportunity to see a Pascale Hutton performance like no other. This is precisely the sort of thing that we want with a show like this at this point.

