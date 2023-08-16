When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: A big question

We do understand that we are still pretty early on in When Calls the Heart season 10 — yet, we are still looking ahead! A season 11 is already in production in British Columbia, and because of a SAG-AFTRA waiver that was acquired recently, it is able to do so with the full cast.

Now that we have said that, there are some other interesting questions to think about here — namely, when we could actually be seeing these episodes on the air.

If this was a little more of a typical year, we’d probably say that season 11 would arrive in a reasonably similar time-frame to what we saw with season 10. While we know that there was a significant change this summer versus when we saw season 9, Hallmark Channel does typically love consistency.

Here is where things do start to get a little more interesting: Just think for a moment here about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. These may have pushed back some other shows that are on the network’s roster and because of that, it is possible that Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast return in 2024 a little bit earlier than anyone would expect. These episodes, after all, will be ready far before next summer, and we are in a time when networks are going to need to be creative in order to accommodate all that is going on in the industry.

Are we going to sit here and guarantee that season 11 is going to be coming sooner rather than later? Hardly, but at the same time, this is something that we are actively thinking about already. We would be foolish to not do that when the dust settles.

When do you think we are actually going to see When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere on Hallmark Channel?

