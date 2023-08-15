When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 video: The big birth

As we get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, one story is center stage. After all, we are talking a little bit here about Rosemary becoming a mother, and this is one of the most important moments of her entire life.

So is she going to have the support of just about everyone within the town? You better believe so! This brings us to a new sneak peek for “Great Expectations,” which was posted by the cable channel this week.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a preview that is all about Elizabeth and Faith doing whatever they could in order to ensure that that Rosemary is feeling cared for and comfortable leading up to this all-important moment in her life. We do tend to think that they will do everything that they can for her, both before and after the baby is born.

All indications, at least for now, tend to suggest that Rosemary and Lee will become parents during this hour. While we understand being concerned that something could happen to her or the baby, we don’t tend to think that this show is out to depress you. Instead, we’d say to feel reasonably hopeful for the time being that there are great things ahead, and that these new parents are going to find parenthood to be incredibly rewarding.

Of course, with this being said, don’t be surprised if we also see a situation here where they are pretty much exhausted for the rest of the season. Parenting is hard, even if it does take a village sometimes in order to ensure that you make it through some of the earlier stages. We’re sure that this will be an ongoing storyline — it’s certainly not going to be tied to just the premiere!

