When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4: Rosemary, Lee’s baby

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 on Hallmark Channel, obviously there is a lot to be excited about. So what is one of the big things coming up?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: One of the most important moments of Rosemary and Lee’s life is right around the corner. They are about to become parents! The show has been building up to this for a rather long time, and we do think it is going to be sentimental, sweet, and also very emotional at times. We know that there is always a risk when someone gives birth during this time period, but we tend to think that this show is bright and optimistic enough for mother and baby to make it through on the other side.

Based on the promo that we saw last night for what lies ahead, Rosemary and Lee are doing everything that they can to be prepared! Beyond just that, they have more or less the entirety of the town supporting them. Elizabeth looks to be at her best friend’s size for much of the process. In a way, you can view this story as a real culmination of their friendship! On the other side of it, Rosemary will need a lot of support as a new mom and luckily, she does have someone she can lean on here who absolutely understands what this experience is like. Also, Elizabeth could be a key figure in this baby’s life, especially since she is a teacher.

Now, of course there are other things in the town that aren’t going to be slowing down at all. Remember that the hot springs will remain a focal point as Hope Valley tries to reestablish itself as a place for tourism. There is an adjustment period that comes along with that, and some people need to prepare far in advance.

