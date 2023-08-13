When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4: ‘Great Expectations’

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4, one of the most important stories of the entire season is here! After all, this is when Rosemary is going to welcome her baby into the world. We hope that both mother and baby are healthy, and that there can be some sort of grand celebration after the fact.

If there is one thing that we do know about When Calls the Heart in general, it is that these people rally around each other. It has been that way from the very beginning, and we have no reason to think that this is going to change now.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Great Expectations,” which is both a good reference to this story but then also one of Charles Dickens’ greatest works. The season 10 episode 3 synopsis spells out more what is coming up:

The Coulter baby is late, but Faith assures them it’s fine. By the time Rosemary goes into labor, the entire town is there to support her; Madeline tries to stay in Hope Valley.

Is there more going on next week beyond what is said here? We do tend to think so, and for a number of different reasons. Elizabeth is not even mentioned in this synopsis, and you know that she will have an important role since she almost always does! Meanwhile, we tend to think that the plan to bolster Hope Valley’s tourism is still in effect. There are almost always a number of things going on within this show, and we certainly do not think that this is going to change as things move forward.

By the end of this story, let’s just at least hope that there are some happy, albeit busy and sleep-deprived, times ahead for Rosemary and Lee as parents.

Related – Do you want to get more news on what’s ahead on When Calls the Heart a littlle bit later on in the season?

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







