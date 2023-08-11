When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8: Growing concerns?

Even though When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 may not be airing on September 17, why not go ahead and share more news now?

As the season goes along, it does go without saying that there are a number of different things that we are curious about. Take, for starters, how Rosemary will adapt to becoming a mother. Or, Lucas and Elizabeth prepare for a potential wedding. There is no guarantee as to when the latter happens, but by the time episode 8 (titled “What Is and Never Should Be”) airs, you don’t have to worry about Rosemary and Lee becoming parents — it will have already happened.

Do you want to get a few more details now about what the future could hold here story-wise? Then we suggest that you just go ahead and read the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 synopsis below:

Elizabeth (Krakow) encourages Gowen (Cummins) to seek forgiveness from Rosaleen (Mamie Laverock, “Spotlight on Christmas”) to heal old wounds. Meanwhile Montague (Benjamin Wilkinson, “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”) continues to raise suspicion.

We do tend to think that Montague is going to be a big part of the later part of the season, especially since there are some new challenges that will make their way to Hope Valley. The town is expanding and more tourists are coming. While there absolutely are a number of benefits that come along with these sort of things, there are also some pretty big obstacles. We do think that at least a few characters will experience some jeopardy before we get around to the finale — after all, it would be somewhat strange if that didn’t happen at the end of the day here.

