When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 video: A secret mission!

We’re not sure you needed a reminder that When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 was going to be a great time, but we’ve got one anyway!

Leading up to this weekend’s all-new episode, the folks at the Hallmark Channel have shared a new sneak peek that is mostly all about one of the central stories at the heart of this episode — Elizabeth trying to plan out a baby shower for Rosemary. Just like you would expect, there are a lot of fun moments that are going to come along with this, but there could prove to be a big challenge here at the same time. After all, Erin Krakow’s character wants it to be a secret, and her friend is pretty attentive and could figure out when something is going on behind her back.

You can see the aforementioned preview here and within it, Elizabeth relies on her other friends to get suggestions and information about the shower, and she also has a system where she will be properly warned in the event that Rosemary is turning up. It seems like, for now, she may be able to actually succeed in keeping all of this under wraps … but whether or not that is the case long-term remains to be seen.

So is this episode going to be the one where Elizabeth gives birth? For the time being, it appears that the answer to this question is no. However, we are getting near that moment and that will be a pretty powerful one in itself. Knowing the way that Hope Valley works most of the time, we feel like we can say with some measure of confidence that a lot of people are going to be rallying around her to make sure that she is okay.

