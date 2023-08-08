When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 video: Lee’s project

The arrival of When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel in just a matter of days — do you want to learn a little more now?

Well, it is in some ways rather hard to know where to start here, but we should go ahead and note that Rosemary is going to be a big focus of what lies ahead here. After all, before too long she and Lee are going to be parents, and the two are trying to get prepared for that in every way possible! That includes getting a nursery set up, and that is somewhat the focus of a new video released by Hallmark Channel.

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a good sense of what we are talking about as Lee continues to move around things in the hopes of making sure there is a clear room for the baby! Also, there are some fun moments in here for Rosemary and Elizabeth as she gets excited for her big day.

In the midst of all of this, we know that during this particular When Calls the Heart episode, we are also going to see a pretty big milestone within Rosemary’s pregnancy as she gets a baby shower! However, how it comes about is going to be somewhat of a surprise for her! Erin Krakow’s character will do just about everything that she can in order to ensure that it is a secret, which we are sure is not going to be the easiest thing in the world to pull off.

As for when Rosemary is actually going to give birth, the answer here is “soon.” We are not at that point as of yet, but it does feel like it is coming sooner rather than later. Prepare accordingly!

