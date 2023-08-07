When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 promo: Baby shower!

As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel this Sunday, Rosemary is in for a surprise.

Does the character know that a baby shower is coming her way at some point? Absolutely! Yet, here is the twist: She does not think that it is happening as early as it is. A big part of the story ahead when will be Erin Krakow’s character working to distract her long enough to pull off what should prove to be a wonderful surprise. We really hope that Rosemary is floored by this; after all, why wouldn’t she be? We know especially that she needs something like this after questioning in episode 2 whether or not she will be a great mom. (We are confident that she will be.)

As for what else the promo for episode 3 gave away, it does feel as though there’s a significant adjusting coming to the town. After all, the hot springs are going to lead to an influx of tourists coming into the community, and it goes without saying that they are important. They could be what really enables the place to have a better future, and also improve many of the local businesses.

By and large, you can consider a lot of this to be great … but it does also mean change. Not everyone within the greater Hope Valley world is accustomed to change, so they are going to need to figure that out over time. There will be bumps in the road along the way.

Is this going to be the episode that Rosemary gives birth? Probably not, at least based on the materials that we’ve seen so far. Yet, we do think that it will be here sooner rather than later, and hopefully that means even more joy in the town.

Related – Get more news entering the next When Calls the Heart

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







