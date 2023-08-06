When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 spoilers: New trouble?

Following the big 100th episode milestone tonight, do you want to get a better sense of what’s next on When Calls the Heart season 10?

Well, it is probably clear to all of you that the show must go on, and life in Hope Valley very much continues following this pivotal hour. There are big storylines still ahead, including Elizabeth and Lucas planning ahead, Rosemary and Lee getting set to become parents soon, and romance potentially in the cards for Nathan! That is without even mentioning what is happening when it comes to the hot springs and the changes that brings the community. We know that they needed something like this to bring in more money, but will it be all that it’s cracked up to be on the surface? That is what we have to wait to figure out!

Below, you can get the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

Tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill (Jack Wagner). Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) rallies all Rosemary’s (Pascale Hutton) friends to plan the perfect baby shower.

The baby shower story will almost certainly be one of the most fun parts of this hour, even if it is probably fair to assume that not everything is going to go according to plan. Why would we ever think that it would! That’s just one of those things that feels constantly unlikely in a world like this — even if Hope Valley is often about happiness and family, there are still bumps in the road. Very little is ever perfect and we tend to think that these people are mostly aware of this a lot of the time.

