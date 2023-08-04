When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7: Lucas’ big plans…

Sure, we may still be pretty early into When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel, but we don’t mind taking a look ahead! The seventh episode of the season is not airing until next month, but it does serve as a great way to indicate where the season is going. We’re going to once again see Hope Valley as the core of a lot of big stories, and we will see a number of major events swirl around it for Elizabeth, Lucas, and many other characters.

This particular upcoming episode is titled “Best Laid Plans,” and there may be many of you who know already how that expression goes. Right when you think that you’ve got everything figured out, something causes events to spiral out of control.

To get a few more details about this story now, we suggest that you check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7 synopsis below via SpoilerTV:

When a former student visits, Elizabeth thinks she may need her help. Meanwhile, Lucas orders something for all of Hope Valley to enjoy — if they can get it to work.

Are we going to see a few surprises throughout this story? Let’s just say that signs point to the answer here being “yes.” We tend to believe that the writers will want to keep us guessing when it comes to Lucas’ big order here.

What about a wedding?

For now, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that Elizabeth and Lucas are going to be tying the knot before this episode; that feels more like something that will be explored during the finale. We want to see it, but absolutely there is no rush — especially with a lot of other things going on!

