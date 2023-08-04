When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 video: Wedding talk

In just a couple of days on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 arrive. So what can we say in advance?

Well, we should note that “Hope Springs Eternal” is going to be an emotional, celebratory hour of TV for a number of different fronts. For starters, there’s the oh-so-simple fact that you’ve got Elizabeth’s aunt and sister Julie back in time after so many years away. This is a huge bit of nostalgia for longtime fans of the show, and there is absolutely going to be a lot of people out there excited for that. Meanwhile, Rosemary is still pregnant, and there is a story with Nathan that could have a lot of romance at the center of it.

For the sake of this particular preview, though, why not focus things more on the likes of a wedding? Or, to be specific, what’s coming up when it comes to Elizabeth and Lucas’ wedding? We do know that it’s coming at some point but for now, we’re looking at a classic situation here where characters seem more interested in making it about themselves than the person actually walking down the aisle.

If you head over to Parade, you can see a sneak preview that is all about this very thing as both Elizabeth’s aunt and Julie have some specific ideas as to what exactly she should wear. Of course, the two come from a pretty different walk of life than Erin Krakow’s character these days, and we know that she wants something a little more plain.

With that in mind, we should note that this is also the sort of thing that Rosemary wants for her friend. Isn’t this a great example of their bond at work?

