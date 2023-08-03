When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 video: Nathan’s request

For everyone out there excited to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, how about a sneak peek now?

Well, one of the things that we’ve come to know about this show over the years is that there is a lot of stuff happening around just about every corner, and we can go ahead and say that this is going to be the case once again moving forward! Within this upcoming episode we know that Elizabeth will have her hands full with her family in town, and we also tend to think that Nathan is going to be doing just about everything within his power to impress them.

So what about elsewhere? Well, let’s just say that when it comes to Faith, she could have a little bit of assistance on her rounds courtesy of Nathan, who is set to help to protect her following some recent events. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview that offers up a better sense of what we are talking about here!

Is this a sneak peek that is 100% setting up something more for Nathan and Faith down the road? We do think, at least at the moment, it is rather easy to make that particular argument. However, at the same time you could also make plenty of other claims, as well. We’ve noted already that the show loves to have its love triangles, and we think one could be going on for a while with Faith, Nathan, and Mei in some way all involved. We just hope that no matter where things land, it makes sense and all characters have a chance at happiness.

After all, isn’t Hope Valley meant to be very much about such joy at the end of the day? We at least like to think so.

